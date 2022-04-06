Kamaal R Khan only has the worst to say for people. Be it Disha Patani, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan, there’s possibly no one he has spared in Bollywood. His latest target is actor Shahid Kapoor, who is coming up with Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. Scroll below for what KRK has now said.

Shahid has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in his career. He began his debut with a chocolate boy image in Ishq Vishk. The film grabbed him a lot of limelight and made him a favourite of many. But films like Kismat Konnection, 36 China Town, Fida, Chup Chup Ke made him witness a huge dip. Kaminey turned out to be his rescue and recent films like Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, Kabir Singh only helped him revive his fate in Bollywood.

The actor is currently busy promoting Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. Shahid Kapoor has opened up about his wife Mira Rajput’s reaction to his role in Udta Punjab, his take on the controversial Kabir Singh character and much more. Amidst it all, KRK is talking about the actor claiming that he is struggling to find good roles.

Mocking his statement, KRK tweeted, “Shahid Kapoor said that he is struggling to find good scripts. And I got shock of my life hearing this. Shahid thinks that he also knows about good and bad script, Who has given 3 hits and 27 flops in his entire career. Means his score is 10%. He should be ashamed for himself.”

Check out the tweet shared by Kamaal R Khan below:

Shahid Kapoor said that he is struggling to find good scripts. And I got shock of my life hearing this. Shahid thinks that he also knows about good and bad script, Who has given 3 hits and 27 flops in his entire career. Means his score is 10%. He should be ashamed for himself. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 5, 2022

We wonder what Shahid Kapoor has to say about the statements made by KRK.

Meanwhile, Jersey witnesses its theatrical premiere on 14th April.

