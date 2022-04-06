Ranveer Singh is one of the most discussed actors on social media not just for his versatile acting but also for his energetic persona. The actor has lately been working on a series of projects and some of them have already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience. The actor was recently seen attending Femina Awards 2022 but looks like he is getting trolled yet again and this time it has a lot to do with the tight security around him.

For the unversed, Ranveer was last seen playing a key role in the biopic film 83, which did not work quite well at the box office due to the third wave of COVID 19 but it has been gaining quite some attention since the OTT release. He has lately been gearing up for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar which will hit the theatres in May this year. He has also been working on movies like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus which are expected to hit the theatres in late 2022 and early 2023.

In a recent pap shot, actor Ranveer Singh was seen at an event in Mumbai, dressed in a sharp formal wear. He opted for a pitch-black tuxedo suit which was topped up with a stylish bow tie. In footwear, he chose shiny formal shoes which had a bit of white work that stood out in the whole look. The well-groomed ponytail and thick-frames shades also added a unique touch to his attire.

In the video, Ranveer Singh was surrounded by a bunch of bodyguards who were working vigorously to make sure that the actor is safe. The clip, however, left a few people amused at how strong the security around him was.

“Nonsense.. show off.. 3rd class”, a netizen wrote

“Kahan Ke Prime Minister Ho?””, a comment read

“Are es namune ke liye kaha etne bodyguard bhag rhe he”, another one said.

“Too much bodyguard as if he is a president”, a troll wrote

