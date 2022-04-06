Jacqueline Fernandez is undeniably one of the most followed actors in the country who has lately been on a roll with back to back releases. She enjoys a huge fan following across the nation not just for her gorgeous looks but also for her work in several successful Bollywood films. In a recent turn of events, Jacqueline stood in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka as they face one of the worst economic crises in recent times but looks like a few people were unhappy with her choice of words.

For the unversed, Jacky was previously in the news when a set of intimate featuring her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral across social media platforms. The actor had to put up a note in order to control the situation, requesting people to respect her privacy. On the word front, Jacqueline was seen playing a key role in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey previously but the movie did not work quite well at the box office. Her next film, Attack, opposite John Abraham is currently running in the theatres.

As most people are aware, Sri Lanka is facing one of the worst economic crises it has ever witnessed and the situation seems to be getting graver by the day. A state of emergency has already been issued by the government and citizens, in huge numbers, are out on the street protesting for a better livelihood.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is originally from Sri Lanka, took a moment to speak about the situation through social media, highlighting how deeply she feels for the people there.

” As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through.

I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation. To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all! 🙏 “, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote.

The post, however, was not received well by everyone. While a few people were putting up consolidatory messages, others were of the opinion that putting up a post does nothing.

“Support SriLanka by being in SriLanka, use your resources by being there. It will be more helpful”, a comment said.

“At Least donate something for your country, instead of 2 minutes prayers”, another one wrote.

“Didi itna kamati ho kuch kro v bas pos”, an Instagrammer wrote

What do you think about Jacqueline Fernandez’s post, let us know in the comments.

