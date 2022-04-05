Looks like, Hrithik Roshan already wants to make it official. After getting snapped at a couple of dinner and lunch dates, Koi Mil Gaya star is making headlines for reportedly romancing Saba Azad. For the past few weeks, HR and Saba are grabbing eyeballs as they often get snapped leaving an eatery holding hands. And today was no different. After spending some quality time together, the rumoured lovebirds are back in the town.

Ever since Hrithik and Saba’s pictures from their date night went viral on the web, rumours of their love affair spread like wildfire. While they are yet to confirm or deny the same, their latest spotting has got everyone talking.

This evening, Hrithik Roshan returned to the bay with Bae Saba Azad after their exotic and romantic getaway in Goa. A couple of days back, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor was snapped at the airport, but all alone and no one had any idea where he was headed too. Making it official Saba and HR were seen walking hand-in-hand as they made an exit from the airport. For his airport look, HR looked handsome as ever in a white T-shirt, which he paired with denim and white shoes. He completed his look with a cap, black sunglasses, a white mask and a jacket tied around his waist.

Saba, on the other hand, kept it cool and comfy in a light grey crop top, and dark grey jogger loose pants. Letting her hair down, she rounded off her look with a black mask and white shoes. Check it out below:

Soon after Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s pics and video surfaced on the web, trolls got back to their jobs and trolled the actor. A user wrote, “Don’t worry uncle this Nibbi also gonna ditch you as soon as possible she will get to know about ur real face,” while another said, “Itna level niche kaise gira sakte ho hrithik sir.” A user even compared Saba to Kangana and told the actor, “Kangana was better bro.”

Coming back, rumoured about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s wedding have also begun to make headlines. But we shall wait for the couple to either confirm or deny the same.

