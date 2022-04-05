Superstar Hrithik Roshan, often dubbed the Greek God of Bollywood, is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. He enjoys a massive fan following especially among girls. Women of all ages swoon over his good looks and ripped physique. Well, we don’t blame them as the superstar looks as though he stopped ageing.

Back in 2019, the actor scored a dynamite double by being named the sexiest Asian man in the world. While it is worth pointing out that having a ripped physique is part of his job, being fit even at the age of 48 is sheer hard work. One look at his social media account, reveals that the superstar along with his mother and father are fitness freaks.

Hrithik Roshan often inculcates the discipline of fitness in his boys also. So let’s take a look at the fitness and diet routine he follows that makes him the sexiest man alive.

Hrithik Roshan’s Diet

The Super 30 star does not believe in having three full, heavy meals in a day. Hence, he prefers to eat small meals at regular intervals, as this keeps his metabolism fast and active. He eats egg whites, chicken, and drinks protein shakes to fulfil his protein requirement for his muscular body. For carb requirements, he eats oats, sweet potato, and brown rice and for Omega 3 fatty acids, he prefers omega oil.

As for fibre, Hrithik Roshan depends on sprouts, and vegetables like broccoli and spinach. Going by his diet, it is clear that the superstar takes his diet very seriously and believes in a balanced diet. He ensures full nutrition to the body.

Hrithik Roshan’s daily diet

The War actor eats A bowl of fresh fruit, 2 pieces of bread with 4 egg whites, a protein shake, cornflakes and milk for breakfast. For lunch, he eats green vegetables, 2 rotis, dal, and salad. As for dinner, Hrithik Roshan prefers eating meat like chicken or fish, a plate of fresh fruits and eggs.

Hrithik’s Workout

The Krrish star varies his workout according to the role he is preparing his body. However, he likes to keep the basic cardio and strength training a constant. Not many know that Hrithik Roshan is also a huge adventure junkie. He often indulges in adventure sports like skiing, water sports, etc.

