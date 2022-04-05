Fans have been in anger ever since they saw no mention of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The prestigious award show paid tribute to a couple of late legendaries in the music field including Stephen Sondheim and Taylor Hawkins. However, what he left netizens fuming is that Mangeshkar was not either in the Grammy not in the Oscars 2022 ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar, who was also known as the Nightingale of India passes away on February 6, early this year. She was 92.

Now, taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut slammed the prestigious award shows for sidelining the singer. She wrote, “We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies… both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji… our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is making headlines for her recent note about Bollywood actors who have tried their hands at hosting shows. The Tanu Weds Manu actress claims that there are only three actors who have been ‘superstar hosts’ including Kangana herself, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, till now.

Taking to her Insta stories, she wrote, “Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting they are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji, Salman Khan ji, and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a superstar host… privileged to be in this league.”

On the work front, the actress has an interesting lineup of projects on her plate. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Kangana will also be seen in Tejas and Dhakad.

