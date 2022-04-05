Malaika Arora is currently recovering after her car met through an accident last weekend. The situation was quite bad and the actress suffered injuries near her eye. Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor are amongst others who visited her after she returned home from the hospital. BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan visited her residence yesterday evening.

After visiting Malaika, Kareena was heading back home. The actress came out and was walking towards her car, when a group of photographers gathered around to click her. During the same, a paparazzi was hurt by her car and ended up suffering injury in his leg.

In the viral video, the member of the shutterbugs could even be seen shouting that his leg has been hurt. Owing to the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted, “Sambhalo yaar” and immediately yelled at her driver saying, “piche jaa yaar.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan later even scolded the paps as she said, “Aaplog bhi bhaga mat karo. Kyu bhag rahe ho yaar?” The actress then gets into her car and leaves the location.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens expressed disappointment over not checking with the paparazzi member whether he was fine and needed to go to the hospital.

A user wrote, “Atleast as a courtesy as a Human being she must have asked the person about his injury who got hurt. She would have been loved more had she Shown her human side too.. instead of just saying ‘Pichee Jaa Yaa’”

Another commented, “Why didn’t she even ask him if he’s ok??”

“Did she ask the boy out of concern?” asked another.

A user wrote, “She didn’t even care about that injured person.”

Check out the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan.

