Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has always been in the news mainly for her controversial take on current affairs and politics. The actor has thousands of lovers as well as critiques which is why she is often a topic of discussion on the internet. In a recent pap video going viral across social media platforms, Kangana can be seen driving away a bunch of photographers who had crowded outside the gate of her house.

For the unversed, Kangana has lately been hosting the popular web show Lock Upp, which has been experiencing record-breaking viewership in the last few days. She is frequently spotted schooling the inmates for their conduct on the show, giving them fun tasks to entertain the audience. The actor was also seen having a bad argument with one of the contestants, Saisha Shinde after which she was evicted from the show for a short period.

In a recent short clip doing the rounds on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut can be seen stepping out of her vehicle after it is parked right next to the entrance. The photographers seem to have crowded right outside her gate, asking her for a picture. The actor, however, got quite ticked off with the paps and even asked them if they will show up every day. She was clearly annoyed with the situation and further asked the security to shut the gates.

Kangana Ranaut did not wait for any further and walked away into the building with a deep frown on her face. The move seems to have left the audience quite divided. Some people felt that she was right in her place while others called her move was rude and entitled. Here’s a look.

“Mood kharab nahin hai bhai apne aap ko kuchh jyada hi star man liya isane”, a netizen wrote.

“Ignore karo is gutter mouth #kanganaranaut is ko itni important mat do”, another comment read. “Pagal jo haai”, a user wrote.

An Instagrammer supported Kangana Ranaut and said, “Sahi hai na sala tum log bhi pareshan kar k rakh dete ho aam insan hai yeah log bhi normal life bhi jeene do ❤️😂”

