Who can forget the sensuous look of Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit in the track ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ from the 1992 movie ‘Beta’ starring Anil Kapoor? Indra Kumar’s directorial broke all the records at the box office and became a hit that year.

Anil Kapoor, who won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his performance goes down memory lane and recalls his working experience with co-star Madhuri.

While speaking about the same, Anil Kapoor said: “The writing of ‘Beta’ was revolutionary for that year. It had many layers with women in charge, the very topic of discussion today.”

“I had the best time working on it with Madhuri Dixit and Aruna Irani. Thirty years is a long time, but the memories of shooting it are still very fresh in my mind,” Anil Kapoor added.

Meanwhile, talking about the professional front, Anil Kapoor is all set for his projects such as ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo‘, ‘Thar’, ‘Animal’, and ‘Fighter’.

Have you watched Anil’s film ‘Beta’, if yes then what are your thoughts on it? Let us know your views in the comments below!

