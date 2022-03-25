If there’s one Bollywood actress who has ruled the cinema for the longest period of time in the 90s, it is Madhuri Dixit. From her graceful dance to her expressions, fans loved everything about her and the beauty still enjoys a massive fan following. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Madhuri opened up doing intimate scenes on screen if the script demands it while shooting for the sequel of ‘Dedh Ishqiya’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Madhuri played an important role in Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ named Begum Para and fans loved her character in the same. The film also starred Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles and talking about the same, Dixit opened up on what made her sign the film and praised her co-stars too.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Madhuri Dixit said, “I know there was talk about me being associating with the project even before I gave my nod. But at that time, I was taking things slowly because I wanted to settle down and help my kids adjust with the new environment.”

Madhuri Dixit further praised the director Abhishek Chaubey and said, “I’m really excited about both my co-stars. They were brilliant in Ishqiya. I loved that film also because of Abhishek. It didn’t seem like a debut film. And I don’t have enough words to praise Vidya. Her performance took the film to another level.”

Talking about doing bold scenes, the actress said, “I don’t think marriage or motherhood has anything to do with an actor’s work. My kids (Arin and Rayan) and husband (Dr Sriram Nene) know that I’m an artiste. I can’t shy away from anything that a script demands, even if it’s physical intimacy.”

Elaborating further, Madhuri Dixit said, “If I’m convinced that it’s essential to the script, and I know it will be shot aesthetically, I won’t say no to intimate scenes. Vidya’s scenes were shot so beautifully in Ishqiya. If Dedh Ishqiya absolutely needs something of that sort, I’m game.”

