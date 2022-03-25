Bollywood celebrities have often been in the news for being involved in fights with co-stars and some of them even make their way to gossip columns and tabloids. Amitabh Bachchan has been a reigning superstar in the film industry for years now but not many people know that the actor has faced his own share of struggles in the early years of his career. In today’s throwback piece, we look back at the time when Dimple Kapadia was upset with the Agneepath actor for not paying her money on time.

For the unversed, Sr Bachchan made his Bollywood debut through the film Saat Hindustani and has worked in a variety of critically acclaimed films ever since. He was last seen playing the lead role in Jhund, where he portrayed the role of a senior school coach who wishes to groom a bunch of talented but untrained kids. He is also expected to feature in a series of other projects in 2022 including Ajay Devgn’s Runway 24 and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

A few years back, a report by Pinkvilla revealed how Amitabh Bachchan was debt-ridden around the time he had launched his own production house, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd. His movies were also not working quite well at that time so he allegedly had troubles paying back his dues on time.

The same report suggests that actor Dimple Kapadia was one of the few people who had lent Amitabh Bachchan some money but the delay in paying back left her quite agitated. She reportedly called him multiple times to get back her payment and when it did not pan out as expected, she even sent her secretary to the actor.

The same Pinkvilla article indicates that Amitabh Bachchan was also unhappy with Dimple Kapadia’s decision to send her secretary to him for overdue payments.

