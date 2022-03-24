SS Rajamouli’s film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead is releasing tomorrow and excitement about the film is in the air. Alia Bhatt, who also plays an important role in the film, seemingly had a heartwarming interaction with fans and the video is going viral. Scroll down to know more.

Alia and her beau Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra which has been making headlines for a long time now. Pictures and videos from the set are going viral as well.

In a viral video, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir are seen shooting on the ghats of the river Ganges for Ayan Mukerji’s film. Both the stars Alia and Ranbir ran into some fans of the movie RRR. The two are seen on a small boat in the middle of the river, while another boat carrying the camera follows them.

A third boat was occupied by RRR fans crossed by the crew. The fans were seen carrying the flag of the film and one of them was heard shouting the film’s name on top of his voice. To this Alia Bhatt responded by screaming ‘RRR’ and pointed out the flag to her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The interaction also disrupted the shoot and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, was visibly, a bit upset about it.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangu-Shamshera🤙 (@ranlia_shipper)

Several fans thronged to the comment section praising for her on the post. A user wrote, “This craze of her just for 15 min role it’s like (hurricane emojis), she is a brand,” while another user commented, “Poor Ayan😂❤️”. A third user wrote, “Ayan😢😂😂.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating on the sets of Brahmastra. The film also marks their first appearance on screen together. After several delays over the years, the film is now slated to hit theatres on September 9, 2022.

