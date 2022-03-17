Ranbir Kapoor has been missing in action for a while now. His fans are desperately looking for the release of Shamshera and Brahmastra which are due this year. He was recently seen promoting his late father Rishi Kapoor’s upcoming film with an emotional message. Now, there’s a new video of Ranbir crying is going viral on social media. By the looks of it, it looks like he was shooting for something on the sets and got trolled for the same and netizens dragged his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Recently, his girlfriend and actress Alia turned 29 and celebrated her birthday along with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt in the Maldives. Ranbir didn’t accompany the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress for her birthday trip but managed to send her a card which said ‘I love you’ and we got a glimpse of the same when Alia shared a cute video of her birthday celebration on her Instagram.

Coming back to the topic, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen crying like a baby in the video that is shared by Viral Bhayani. By the looks of it, it seems like it’s a commercial shoot where Ranbir is acting and netizens started reacting to the same in no time.

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to Ranbir Kapoor’s video, a user commented, “Alia went for vacation without him soo he is crying 😂” Another user commented, “Chal aee…50 rs kaat overacting ka😏” A third user commented, “Actually he’s crying for alia bhatt because he’s gonna dumped her soon😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Oh God😂This boy forgot his address plz someone send him to his house at Pali hill😭”

What are your thoughts on Ranbir’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

