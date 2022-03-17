Time and again we have seen Bollywood celebrities opening up about getting replaced in the films. While a few have blamed the filmmakers for not giving outsiders a chances others revealed that they were got replaced overnight without notice. The latest actress to spill the beans on the same is Vidya Balan, who’s gearing up for her next OTT release Jalsa with Shefali Shah.

Vidya has given some super hit films to Bollywood and is known for starring in critically-acclaimed films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Begum Jaan, Tumhari Sulu and Sherni among others.

Vidya, who’s currently on the promotional spree of her OTT release Jalsa, recently revealed being rejected in 13 films. But you know what the irony is? She has been now received calls from the same filmmakers but she politely refuses their offer.

Speaking to Prabhat Khabar, Vidya Balan said, “In the recent times, I have received calls from them (producers who earlier replaced her in their films) but I politely refused to be part of their films. I was kicked out of 13 films. When one producer replaced me in a film, their behaviour with me was very bad. They made me feel so ugly that for six months, I could not gather the courage to look at myself in the mirror.”

Vidya Balan went on to reveal that she was also replaced in 2 films without notice which she had signed with K Balachander. Following which she walked in anger from Marine Drive to Bandra.

“I realised I had been walking for hours. I cried a lot. Those memories are hazy now but whatever I touched in those three years, turned useless,” Vidya told the portal further.

Speaking about Jalsa, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer also have an ensemble cast of Iqbal Khan, Manav Kaul and Rohini Hattangadi in the supporting roles. Jalsa is directed by Suresh Triveni and will stream on Amazon Prime from March 18.

