Jaya Bachchan never misses a chance to make headlines with her public appearances. From her brutally honest paparazzi scoldings to lashing out in parliament, the veteran actress often makes headlines for her bold attitude. Last night, ace designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla threw a grand birthday party for Jaya’s and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and while exiting the venue, the actress expressed her discomfort at the paps clicking her from behind the car and this didn’t go well with the netizens who blasted her for throwing attitude. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Well, this isn’t the first time that the veteran actress has shown discomfort or lashed out at the paparazzi. Jaya is brutally expressive when it comes to the pap culture and hates being clicked. She doesn’t like media crossing a line with her or invading her privacy even in public places.

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan share two children together named Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Last night, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla threw a lavish party for Shweta on her 48th birthday and a lot of B-town celebs attended it including Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

While exiting the party, Jaya Bachchan was in a conversation with someone in her car and the paparazzi were trying to get pictures of her. Amid the same, she was seen murmuring to the paps and this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the netizens who called out the veteran actress for her attitude.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Jaya Bachchan’s video, a user commented, “Bahut zada attached hai is me is ki Film release ka mauka huga tu ache se bat kargi matlabi hai.” Another user commented, “Don’t know Amit ji isa kaise jhel rahe hai 😂.” A third user commented, “Isko boycott kro tb pta chalega…fir samne se aayegi meri Le lo photo 😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Insan k paas paisa aa jata hai wo khud ko bhagwan hi samajane lagta hai.. someone please tell her in ka paisa yahi rehne wala hai, upar nai le k jayegi.. learn to b kind. Watever these people are tdy they are because of us.”

What are your thoughts on Jaya Bachchan getting trolled for throwing attitude to the paparazzi? Tell us in the comments below.

