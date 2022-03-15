Thugs of Hindostan brought together the Bollywood industry’s biggest superstars, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Everyone became curious to see them on the big screen and during the early promotions, Mr Perfectionist claimed he was nervous to work with Sr AB. While interacting with media then, Aamir had shared a hilarious anecdote from the past when he took Shah Rukh Khan’s help about Big B.

It took 25 years for Khan and Bachchan to share screen space together in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s 2018 film. Apart from the two stars, the movie also featured Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ronit Roy, and Lloyd Owen.

While promoting Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan shared, “I smoke, but I was worried if I can smoke in front of Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan), so I decided to meet Shah Rukh Khan, I went to meet him and asked, ‘Shah, Do you smoke in front of Amit Ji?’. He said, ‘Yes, there is no problem, I smoke in front of him.’ I asked him, ‘Did you ever ask him’, he is like, ‘No, but he hasn’t stopped me ever’, I questioned him, what if he tells me anything on smoking. He then suggested, ‘Pehli din tu thodha door se pee, uske baad thodha thodha nazdik jaa, go smoothly’.”

Aamir Khan further added, “One day after shooting in Malta I went to Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) and asked him if we can go and watch a movie together. While walking towards the theatre, he said, ‘Aamir, I heard you went to Shah Rukh Khan and asked whether you can smoke in front of me’. I said, ‘Who told you this?’. He said, Avinash.”

“I immediately asked, ‘Sir, what’s your answer’, he said, ‘You can smoke in front of me, but it’s not good for your health’. I then asked him, sir, you smoke? He said, ‘Yes, I do’”.

