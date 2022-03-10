Celebrities are almost always surrounded by rumours and in most cases, they don’t even bother addressing the baseless speculations doing the rounds on the internet. Oftentimes, random death announcements pop up on social media, going viral within minutes and most of them involve senior actors from the industry. In the most recent development, Amitabh Bachchan was subjected to a death hoax but it was put to rest as soon as a few people ran a fact check on the claim.

For the unversed, Big B’s latest film Jhund hit the theatres last week and it has been performing quite well at the box office. The movie stars Sr Bachchan as a football coach in a school and is based on a real-life personality named Vijay Barse who is the founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer. The movie has been directed by Nagraj Manjule and also stars critically acclaimed actors like Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in important roles.

A recent photograph doing the rounds on Instagram and Twitter shows Amitabh Bachchan resting on a bed in the hospital while a note next to it says that the actor was suffering from COVID 19 since the last few days. In another part of the viral post, a lifeless form of the actor can be spotted, covered in white sheets, making it look like the actor’s body was being prepared for the funeral.

The pictures spiralled quickly but were also put to rest as soon as possible. Netizens spotted that the images were morphed and Amitabh Bachchan had not even been to the hospital recently. Here’s a look at the pictures.

A few days back Amitabh Bachchan had mentioned in a Tweet that he was feeling concerned and uneasy which left a lot of people worried for his health. “T 4205 – heart pumping.. concerned.. and the hope”, the tweet read. He later clarified in his blog that the tweet had nothing to do with his health.

T 4205 – heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2022

