Rakhi Sawant is undoubtedly one of the most controversial celebrities of the television industry who has often been at the epitome of drama for her public statements and quirky outfits. The actor always tries her best to keep her followers entertained either through reality shows or via her Instagram handle. In the most recent development, Rakhi can be seen dancing to the trending Alia Bhatt song Dholida while being dressed like her character from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

For the unversed, Rakhi was previously in the news for the unique outfit she wore at ITA Awards this week. The actor chose a bustier top which was given a dazzling fringe lining around the neckline. She also added a sequin-studded jacket to the look and paired it with a set of plain black denims. Her headband, however, with a huge red rose, was the biggest highlight of her look. Her fun interaction with Ranveer Singh on the red carpet also stole the show, clearly leaving the fans hungry for more.

In her most recent Instagram post, actor Rakhi Sawant can be seen taking up the Dholida challenge which was started by Alia Bhatt herself. The upbeat Garba number has become a trending reel audio on the internet and Rakhi is probably a little late to the party.

In the first video uploaded, she can be seen dressed in a simple white saree which was paired with a colourful backless zip-up blouse. She kept her look simple yet elegant with a bunch of chunky silver neckpieces and matching earrings. She also tied her hair in a huge bun and topped it up with two red roses.

When it comes to dancing, we all know how capable Rakhi Sawant is and she proved just that through this Instagram reel. She was seen pulling off the Dholida hookstep with a lot of grace and energy, instantly leaving the fans impressed.

Rakhi also put up another short video where she was seen lip-syncing to Alia Bhatt’s popular dialogues from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Here’s a look.

In the comments section of the posts, Rakhi Sawant’s fans seemed quite impressed as they were wholeheartedly complimenting the reality star for her on-point makeup and body language. Some of the views even felt that she had the potential to replace Alia Bhatt herself.

“Gangu bai ka kirdar to ap ko act karna chahiye tha..”, a viewer wrote

“Very wrong casting…you would have been a better fit” , another comment read

A few people also resorted to trolling her and wrote, “Baa lag rahi hai rakhi 😂😂😂”

“Thank god first time seeing rakhi in full clothes🔥🔥👏”, another distasteful comment said.

