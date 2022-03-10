A couple of days back, Divya Agarwal shocked one and all when she made a sudden announcement of her breakup with longtime boyfriend Varun Sood. Varun and Divya, who confirmed their relationship in the reality show, Ace Of Space, were one of the most loved and celebrated couples of the tinsel town. But their recent break-up announcement has left their fans heartbroken.

Advertisement

Now days after her split, Divya has now asked people to stop putting the social pressure. She revealed that people have been asking her to be somewhere where she doesn’t want to be. Looks like, people around her want her to be back with Varun.

Taking to social media, Divya Agarwal Tweeted, “You know what hurts the most? People want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know ! This social pressure will not move me one bit ! SO STOP TRYING!”

You know what hurts the most ?

people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know !

This social pressure will not move me one bit ! SO STOP TRYING ! — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) March 10, 2022

Advertisement

Soon after the announcement of their break-up, reports of Varun cheating on Divya had surfaced on the web. Quashing the same, Divya had written on Twitter, “Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish ! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life ! Respect”

Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character!

He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish !

It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life !

Respect — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) March 6, 2022

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal, on March 6, shocked one and all when she announced her break-up on Instagram. She wrote in the announcement post, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”

Must Read: Simmba Actress Puja Agarwal On OTT: “It’s A Medium Which Allows You To Experiment”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube