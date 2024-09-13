Ananya Panday, as Bae, has proved that she is indeed here to slay the day! Her Prime Video series, released on the OTT streaming platform on September 6, 2024, has emerged as a massive success. Helmed by Collin Dcunha, Call Me Bae has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. Ananya plays Bella, aka BAE, a wealthy heiress whose life changes overnight as she loses her humongous wealth and billionaire status after a scandal.

Talking about the same, Call Me Bae is being hailed as one of Ananya Panday’s best performances. Not only this, but the ensemble cast comprising Muskkaan Jaaferi, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and others have also been garnering praise for their performances. The show also has cameo appearances by Orry and Faye D’souza.

The show is trending in 35 countries and has managed to attain the top spot in the Indian viewership sphere. Director Collin Dcunha’s attempt to curate an endearing story of a young woman’s empowering journey to make it on her own with a riveting message of the MeToo movement on the forefront has struck a positive chord with the audience. It has also gone on to become the second consecutive successful show for Dharmatic Entertainment after the Raghav Juyal starrer Gyaarah Gyaarah.

Call Me Bae is also being hailed as one of the most aesthetic and effortlessly fashionable offerings by Dharmatic Entertainment in the recent times. Ananya Panday’s Bae is giving us some major fashion goals, especially when it comes to slaying your OOTD at work. Apart from this, songs like ‘Vekh Sohneyaa’ have also become a hit, especially on the Instagram reels. Well, you can definitely not miss this one, which talks about friendship, sisterhood, and proving your identity amid several obstacles! Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae is currently streaming on Prime Video.

