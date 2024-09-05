This week, OTT platforms are buzzing with new releases, but the theatre has its highlight: Vijay’s final film before his political career, G.O.A.T, is now showing. On Apple TV+, a new episode of Slow Horses Season 4 has dropped, though it’s baffling why Apple is linearly releasing episodes. Jio Cinema Premium has Visfot, skipping a theatrical release and featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan. Kill is available on Disney+ Hotstar for action crime drama fans, while comedy enthusiasts can catch English Teacher on Disney+ Hotstar. History buffs can dive into Apollo 13: Survival on Netflix. Keep reading for the full scoop.

In Theatres

Vijay portrays both Gandhi, an elite member of the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad, and his son, Jeevan. While stationed in Bangkok, he is devastated to learn of Jeevan’s death. However, Gandhi is shocked when he finds Jeevan alive in Russia, leading them to return home together. Their reunion is quickly overshadowed by strange occurrences involving the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad members, driving Gandhi into a dangerous quest to unravel the truth behind these mysterious events.

Set 36 years after the events of the 1988 classic ‘Beetlejuice’ This sequel follows the Deetz family as they return to Winter River after a devastating family loss. Lydia’s rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers a strange model of the town hidden in the attic. Unknowingly, she activates a portal to the Afterlife, paving the way for Beetlejuice’s mischievous comeback, with chaos looming over both the living world and the afterlife.

Available on OTT

Disney Plus Hotstar

Kill, an action crime drama, follows Amrit, an army commando, who along with his best friend Viresh, fights off bandits attempting to hijack the train they’re on as they head to reunite with Amrit’s love, Tulika, whose father has arranged her marriage to someone else.

English Teacher (English)

English Teacher is a comedy series centered on Evan, a gay high school teacher who navigates the ever-evolving jungle of high school life, where student preferences and social dynamics constantly shift.

Tell Me Lies season 2 Episodes 1&2 (English)

In Season 2, Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco return to Baird College, where lingering tensions from their past relationship, fresh romances, and a provocative professor ignite drama among their friends.

Sony LIV

Manav Vij returns as Kabir in the official adaptation of the Israeli hit Fauda, joined by Gaurav Arora, who takes on the role of the new antagonist. Set against the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir, the latest season sees Kabir face off against a new wave of enemies.

Apple TV Plus

Slow Horses Season 04 Episode 01 (English)

In Season 4, Episode 1 of Slow Horses, a car bomb explosion stuns MI5, and River becomes anxious about his grandfather David, who, driven by paranoia, ends up killing an intruder.

Jio cinema

The story centers on Riteish Deshmukh as he discovers his wife’s affair, then faces the abduction of his child. He embarks on a tense and suspenseful journey to rescue the child from a perilous criminal underworld.

‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ narrates the audacious heist executed by a group of criminals during Muhammad Ali’s comeback fight in 1970. The story unfolds with thrilling, high-stakes drama both inside the ring and in the shadows behind the scenes.

Netflix

The Perfect Couple (English)

Amelia is preparing to marry into the affluent Winbury family, which appears perfect from the outside. However, when a body is discovered on the beach and hidden secrets are revealed, everyone becomes a suspect.

Rebel Ridge (English)

Terry Richmond arrives in Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin, only to find his money seized by the corrupt local law enforcement led by Chief Sandy Burnne. With help from a court clerk, Terry uncovers a deep-rooted conspiracy. Fueled by a resolve to recover his funds, Terry is prepared to take any measures needed to set things right.

Apollo 13: Survival – Documentary (English)

Director Peter Middleton’s documentary provides an in-depth and immersive look at the Apollo 13 mission, utilizing archival recordings, interviews, and previously unseen footage. It presents a thorough and occasionally clinical portrayal of this pivotal moment in space exploration history.

Prime Video

Call Me Bae (English)

Once an heiress and now a hustler, ‘Bae’ discovers her true strength in her street-smart approach as she navigates Mumbai’s newsrooms.

