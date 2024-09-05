The Greatest Of All Time has stormed the theatres worldwide today, and thanks to Thalapathy Vijay’s unprecedented craze, it is ready to pull off an earth-shattering number by the end of the day. Both in India and overseas, the film has taken a fantastic start, and it’ll easily cross the day 1 collection of 100 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know how much it is expected to earn today!

The Venkat Prabhu-directed film, The GOAT (Thalapathy 68), is reportedly the superstar’s second last film before he quits acting and enters full-time politics. So, it’s a special film for all Thalapathy lovers, resulting in a humongous response at ticket windows. Also, the magnum opus came at a good time for Kollywood, as the industry lacked some big openers in 2024.

As of now, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 holds the record for the biggest opening for a Tamil film in 2024, both at the Indian box office and worldwide box office. For those who don’t know, the Indian sequel raked in 26 crores net in India, which is the highest day 1 collection for Kollywood in 2024. The Greatest Of All Time will leave this number behind by a big margin.

In India, The Greatest Of All Time is expected to comfortably earn above 50 crores net on day 1. In fact, depending on how the evening and night shows turn out, it can even reach the 60 crore mark. So, we already have the biggest Kollywood opener of 2024 in India.

Again, at the worldwide box office, Indian 2 is ruling at the top with a day 1 collection of around 56 crores gross. This number is expected to be left behind by a 96.42% higher collection as The GOAT is aiming for a thunderous opening of 110 crores gross (including premieres). There is a chance that the final number might go beyond 110 crores gross. So, again, we have got the biggest Kollywood opener of the year on a global level.

