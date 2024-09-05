The wait is over, and The Greatest Of All Time has finally arrived in theatres worldwide. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role, the early reviews have been highly positive, with many already calling it a sure-shot blockbuster. And it is very well converting into footfalls. Scroll below for the final advance booking update for day 1.

GOAT marks the penultimate film of Vijay before his official entry into politics. The science-fiction action drama holds significant sentimental value, and fans leave no stone unturned to make it a huge box office hit. The Thalapathy mania is not just viral in India but also in overseas markets like North America.

The Greatest Of All Time Pre-Sales (Closing Collections)

As per the latest box office update flowing in, The Greatest Of All Time missed the 30 crore mark in pre-sales by an inch. Thalapathy Vijay starrer concluded its advance booking collections for opening day at 28.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). This is a massive jump of 27% compared to Tuesday’s figures of 22.70 crores gross.

Around 14.05 lakh+ tickets have been sold on day 1 via pre-sales. There will be spot bookings in many parts of the country, so one can only imagine the thunder that would be created at the box office. Early predictions are hinting at an opening of 50-55 crores in the domestic market.

Clocks second highest pre-sales of 2024

GOAT has made a smashing entry into the list of highest advance booking of 2024. It jumped to the second position by leaving behind Guntur Kaaram (24.90 crores gross) and Stree 2 (23.36 crores gross). However, Kalki 2898 AD (55.30 crores gross) remains unbeatable so far!

More about GOAT

The Greatest Of All Time is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. It is mounted on a staggering budget of 400 crores. Thalapathy Vijay’s salary alone is 200 crores, which makes up 50% of the cost. The sci-fi action drama has sold its theatrical rights worldwide for 187 crores and will need 2X the sum to breakeven at the box office.

