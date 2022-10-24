Director Venkat Prabhu, an avid cricket fan, wasted no time as he was one of the first to congratulate Virat Kohli, calling him a “Champion” for his stupendous knock of 82 in 53 balls, which helped India steal a win over Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

Within minutes of India registering the win, Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter to say: “Champion Virat Kohli! Whatta match!! Whatta comeback!!! One extraordinary match!! What more can we ask for #INDvsPAK”

Venkat Prabhu wasn’t the only one impressed by Virat’s magnificent innings. Malayalam star Prithviraj too took to Twitter to congratulate Kohli, calling him “The King”.

Champion @imVkohli whatta match!!whatta come back!!! One extraordinary match!! What more can we ask for #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/MCaFZvCrze — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) October 23, 2022

Actor Madhavan for his part first tweeted: “Go Virat Kohli… make this yours,” and then after the win, said: “And that’s how it’s done … V Kohli, you are the man bro.”

And THATS HOW ITS DONE … @imVkohli you are the man broooo.🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/Te8tz5gDUg — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 23, 2022

