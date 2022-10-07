Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the fiercest and most tenacious cricketers who is capable of turning games around in the blink of an eye. He is arguably one of the most famous Indian cricket captains, both for his performance and fitness. He is now at the peak of his game in the sports world.

Virat has now become the benchmark for fitness levels and high-octane performances in the sports world. For anyone who is looking for exercise and nutrition tips to get fit, a look at Kohli’s fitness routine and diet might be an inspiration. Let’s take a look at his workout regime and diet plan.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli Fitness Routine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Advertisement

The former captain of the India national cricket team has a workout routine that involves movements that are aimed at improving and maintaining his muscles’ tensility. Often it features a special focus on developing lower-half strength and explosivity. While some believe that a sportsman like Virat who likes scoring runs would give preference to their upper body. However, that’s not true. In fact, his style of the play derives explosive thrust from his lower body for a variety of movements, whether it is with the bat or without it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli follows a five-day high-intensive workout routine followed by two days of rest. Often his workout routine involves compound movements and cardio exercises that help him perform at the highest levels. That being said, the skipper focuses on building muscle mass as well as strengthening his back, legs, and core during the off-season, reports MensXP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

He never skips a good warm-up. He chooses to run for 20 minutes at 15 km/hour. Since he is a fan of compound exercises, his workout involves several muscle groups at the same time. He reportedly performs deadlifts, squats, and front lunges with twists.

Virat Kohli Diet Plan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Not many know that Virat follows a quasi-vegetarian diet. Quasi-vegetarians may eat fish, seafood, or poultry occasionally. The cricketer follows a high protein diet that involves, eggs, dal, quinoa, vegetables, and spinach to not develop a vitamin deficiency.

During breakfast, Kohli prefers eating a three-egg-white omelet with peanut butter on brown bread. For lunch, there is chicken with spinach and for dinner, he prefers soup, salad, or stir-fried vegetables.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Looks Like An Edible ‘Bubblegum’ In A Head To Toe Pink Look & We Definitely Would Want To Taste Him *Sorry Not Sorry*

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram