Cristiano Ronaldo has made a name for himself by becoming one of the best footballers in the entire world. The athlete has won several trophies and medals, 32 to be precise, in his career. This includes seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, and the UEFA European Championship.

Advertisement

Besides his achievement on the field, Ronaldo is also known for being one of the world’s most marketable and famous faces in football. He made it to the 2016 and 2017 lists of the world’s highest-paid athletes and the most famous athlete from 2016 to 2019. Other things include being a part of the 100 most influential people in 2014 and being the first footballer to earn $1 billion in his career.

Advertisement

While he has been acknowledged for his skills, one can only imagine how hard it must be to be one of the best football players. The fitness regime Cristiano Ronaldo follows, which helps keep his toned body, is only something that people with great dedication can follow. Let’s take a look at what comprises his workout sessions.

The key to his fit body is consistency. Cristiano Ronaldo trains 5 days a week for 3-4 hours. This helps him keep the body fat low. As per the sources, the footballer invests good time in warmup that keeps his muscles relaxed and safe from injuries. Besides that, Ronaldo does a mix of weight and resistance training, along with cardiovascular exercises – like rowing and sprinting.

Squats, lunges, push-ups, bench dips, deadlifts, rope jumping, and more are included in his weekly workouts. Another key to his six ab chest is stamina and strength training. It helps in breaking the pattern. He also takes cold water showers and sometimes dips in the ice. Being a man of his stature, Ronaldo also invests in cryotherapy.

When it comes to his diet, the footballer eats six small-sized meals a day – approximately one every three to four hours. Cristiano Ronaldo follows a high protein diet with plenty of whole grain carbs, fruits, and vegetables. The two most important things that the footballer has preached are drinking water and getting a good night’s sleep.

Must Read: When Lady Gaga Flashed Her N*de Coloured Underwear In A Marilyn Monroe Moment Suffering A Wardrobe Malfunction In Front Of Paps! [Video]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram