Selena Gomez is perhaps one of the sweetest celebrities out there despite being in the limelight since she was a kid. Gomez, who most recently appeared in the second season of Only Murders in the Building, is known for being open about her mental health. She has created a positive impact on her fans through social media as well.

Advertisement

This is why the actress topped the list of the most positive celebrity influencers on the internet. Recently, a list came out that had data on how many celeb’s tweets created a good or a bad effect. Selena had 38% positive and only 19% negative.

Advertisement

While talking about Selena Gomez, there was a time when the Hotel Transylvania actress shared a throwback photo of her playing the piano while wearing nothing but a bikini in 2016 on Instagram. The actress made her fans swoon over her pic, in which she wore an off-shoulder bikini that had colourful, horizontal strips over it. She wore brown boots, and her black locks covered most of her face.

The Taki Taki singer captioned the post with, “tb to a sweet, small house in TX.” It garnered more than 2 lakh likes. Selena Gomez didn’t shy away from flaunting her curves, and her fans took to the comment section to send love and praise to her. One fan called her, “ANGELIC.” While one joked, “close the window.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Another said, “can I have your body please.” Many flooded the replies with heart emojis as well. What was more intriguing to the fans was the like of Justin Bieber. Back when Sel posted the photo, it received like from her ex as well. It spread rumours of their reconciliation, but we all know that didn’t happen.

Later, Justin Bieber removed his like from Selena Gomez’s photo. Meanwhile, after appearing in OMITB season 2, Sel is busy with her cooking show Selena + Chef.

Must Read: Blake Lively Debuts Her Baby No 4 With A Bump In A Ravishing Sequined Dress But Those White Pumps Has Got Us Wondering How She’s Pulling It Off!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram