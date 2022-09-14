A model once alleged having an amazing threesome with Justin Bieber. The pop star is one such person who is on the news every other day. Be it related to his work, love life, controversies, and more, fans are always on their toes to know the latest gossip about Bieber.
Currently, Justin is celebrating four years of marriage with Hailey Bieber. The Yummy singer took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt note on his anniversary. He also shared a cute black-and-white selfie of him and his wife laying next to each other with an adorable puppy in between them.
Coming back to the point, Justin Bieber once hit the headlines after a model revealed that she allegedly had a threesome with the singer. Back in 2015, Laura Carter spoke with The Sun and detailed the time when Justin had picked her and 10 other girls after a party and took them to his hotel. “I was taken to this huge room which had been kitted out with a massive sound system, and there was booze everywhere,” the model said.
“There were four boys and a group of 10 girls, all really glamorous. The party was in full swing, and Justin Bieber was showing off his dance moves. He said, ‘Right, girls, let’s play.’ He kissed one of the girls as a dare, and that’s when it started to get on another level,” Laura noted. She then revealed that Bieber took her to a room where another woman was on the bed.
“We got onto the bed, and all started fooling around together. “He seemed more into it, happier when it was just me and him. We just had the most amazing s*x,” the model added. Meanwhile, previously, Justin‘s fans were left upset after the singer suspended his Justice World Tour once again.
Justin Bieber said that he needs to focus on his health. Though netizens understood the reason, they were disappointed with the sudden move.
