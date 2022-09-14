Leonardo DiCaprio has hit the news yet again and this time again not for a professional aspect. But it is his personal life that is kind of more dramatic than any of his recent movies it seems. After his breakup with Camila Morrone, the man was in the limelight for his weird obsession with dating girls only under 25 and that has dominated all the mainstream headlines and meme pages. Enters the news of him seeing Gigi Hadid now and the internet is ready to go crazy.

For the unversed, just a couple of days after Leo parted ways from Camila Morrone, the news instantly linked him to Zayn Malik‘s former girlfriend Gigi. While there were no confirmations, it felt like the two wanted to do it, so they gave public appearances together to make it real. This just hit the call out of the park and netizens soon started to discuss the new duo.

But they even decided to bring back the discussion around Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘under 25 policy’ and started looking for Gigi Hadid’s age. As per the latest report in We Got This Covered, the searches for Hadid’s age has spike by a massive margin and turns out she has even broken another bizarre record.

The report says how Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s apparent relationship has made the latter a favourite amongst the Google community. The searches for Gigi have spiked by a huge margin. Giving numbers to words, the searches by her name followed by the keyword age spiked by 100 points in just 24 hours as per the portal.

But now the interesting part is that, Gigi Hadid as per the sear engine is 27-year-old and that means Leonardo DiCaprio’s under 25 policy has been broken. Before Hadid, the eldest girl Leo has ever dated Bar Refael who was 25 years 11 months when they broke up. He pulled the trigger on their relationship just a month before Bar turned 26.

