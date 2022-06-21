It was in October 2021 that one of the most-loved couples in the West – Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik called it quits. The runway model and former One Direction bandmate – who were blessed with baby girl Khai in September 2020, called it quits after Hadid’s mother Yolanda accused him of striking her.

While this didn’t seem cordial back then, a source close to the ex-couple revealed that the two do not hate each other and in fact have a loving and caring relationship. The source even spoke about the two co-parenting their daughter and more. Read on.

Talking about the couple’s equation post their split, a source close to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik told US Weekly, “They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there.” The source added, “They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”

Shedding light on how Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been co-parenting Khai since their split, the source stated “it comes with certain challenges and ups and downs.” However, they added that the supermodel and former One Direction crooner are “doing the best they can to make it work.” The insider added that they are splitting up their parenting time to make sure their daughter is still “very much part” of her father’s life.

The insider also added that the model and singer “have a loving and caring relationship despite being broken up,” and the ex-couple “don’t hate each other, that’s for sure.”

This cordial relationship of theirs was evident when Gigi took to her Instagram story on Sunday – June 18 and paid tribute to both Zayn and her own father, Mohamad Hadid on the occasion of Father’s Day. Wishing her dad by sharing a throwback pic, the model wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my sweet baba I love you!” Sharing a photo of Zayn and their daughter playing with some arts and crafts, she wrote “& to Khai’s baba!!!!”

We are happy to see Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik put on a love-filled united front for their daughter Khai.

