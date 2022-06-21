Bradley Cooper revealed that a famous director once mocked him for having 7 Oscar nominations. Being an actor or an actress is difficult. It takes a lot to reach a stage that many have soared through. Rejections, criticism, trolls, and controversies are a few of the several things that one goes through.

It is not uncommon for Cooper, who is sharing secrets from the past regarding his bad experience with a Hollywood director. For the unversed, Bradley is a talented star who has worked on some highly acclaimed movies like A Star is Born, Silver Linings Playbook, Licorice Pizza, and more.

While appearing on the podcast SmartLess, hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the actor recounted an incident involving a famous director during his awards season campaign for A Star is Born. At that time, Bradley Cooper had seven Oscars nominations, while his friend and a fellow actress, who was accompanying him to the party, had three.

“What world are we living in where you have 7 nominations, and she’s only got three?” the unnamed director told Bradley Cooper. “I’m like, ‘Bro, why are you such an a**hole?'” The Hangover actor recounted. “I would never f*cking forget that. Go f*ck yourself,” he added. Cooper revealed this is not the only time he has received flak for his Oscar nominations.

He revealed another incident where a Hollywood talent grilled him over his nominations when his movie Silver Lining Playbook was released. Despite what others have to say, Cooper has proven he is a talented actor, producer, and writer.

Bradley Cooper last appeared in Nightmare Alley in 2021. Now, he will be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as Rocket. The actor will also star in the Netflix movie ‘Maestro,’ opposite Carey Mulligan.

