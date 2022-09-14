While Kit Harington is known as Jon Snow to a lot of fans, his next big role may be that of MCU’s Black Knight. The Game of Thrones actor made his Marvel debut in Chloé Zhao’s directorial Eternals. The 2021 movie also starred Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, and more. It also had a cameo of Harry Styles as Eros.

In the movie, Kit’s character name is Dane Whitman, which is the alter ego of the Black Knight. Though in the entire movie he appears as Dane, in the post-credits scene, Harington’s future as the superhero is teased after he discovers the Ebony Blade.

Now, Kit Harington has spoken about his MCU future as Black Knight. While speaking with Josh Horowitz, the Game of Thrones star said, “I, again…and this is true: I don’t know much of what they’re planning.” Kit continued, “And you know, I hope to be involved in future stuff, with that character, with Dane Whitman, and that he might go on and be the thing that everyone quotes at me in the street.”

“But I honestly don’t know. I don’t know what their plans are. I know they’re going into a kind of Phase 5,” Kit Harington added. Though this doesn’t clarify what the future holds for Kit’s Black Knight, we do know that MCU has planned a whole new roster for the upcoming Phases. It was recently announced that Phases 5 and 6 are happening. Details are yet to be revealed, but there could be a movie or a series on Kit’s character.

Besides, it isn’t just him but even Harry Styles‘ Eros and Mahershala Ali’s Blade, who may appear in another Marvel film. Even talks of Eternals 2 began, so could all these faces be seen in the sequel?

Only time will tell how the story goes for Kit Harington’s MCU character. Even though his return may not be immediate, chances are quite high that he will reprise the role.

