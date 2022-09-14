Amber Heard has found a new supporter in Succession star Brian Cox, who previously called Johnny Depp overrated. A lot has been happening between Heard and Depp ever since their defamation trial this year. Several celebrities directly or indirectly showed their support to either of the stars.

While it was the Pirates of the Caribbean star who received more, the tides shifted a bit when the unsealed court documents were released recently. Many A-listers who had previously liked Depp’s Instagram post after winning the defamation trial redacted their action as the documents revealed many dirty deets on the actor.

Even if tiny, support for Amber Heard has increased, and now Brian Cox has said he “feels sorry” for the Aquaman actress due to the Johnny Depp case. While speaking with The Times, the Succession star once again noted that he regretted calling Depp “overrated” and said that the “the public love him”. Cox even said that the jury shared the same feelings for the actor, “Well, they did.”

“I feel sorry for the woman [Amber Heard]. I think she got the rough end of it,” Brian Cox said. Previously, the Succession star had hit the headlines after he criticised Johnny Depp’s acting skills in his autobiography. “He is so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less,” Cox said.

But Cox later added that he regretted saying that and admitted that he was “being a bit harsh.” While talking about Heard, a new report came in that Amber is being blacklisted in Hollywood post the defamation case. A source revealed that most big studios began distancing themselves from Amber after the messy divorce.

Now, several Johnny Depp fans are also demanding to replace Amber Heard from the upcoming Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman 2.

