Deadpool to appear in Stranger Things? Yes, that could happen, as director Shawn Levy says a crossover between the two is on the table. Played by Ryan Reynolds, the Merc with a Mouth is making his debut in the MCU with the third instalment based on Wade Wilson. It will be helmed by Levy as well.

It won’t be the first time that Ryan and Shawn would be working together. Besides the Marvel film, the two have also worked on 2022’s Netflix original, The Adam Project. Since then, both have talked about Reynold’s Marvel character appearing in the hit series starring Millie Bobbi Brown, Winona Ryder, and more.

Now, Shawn Levy has spoken about the possibility of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool appearing in Stranger Things. While talking to Variety on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards 2022, “Yes, we are building out the STCU (Stranger Things Cinematic Universe), and now that I’m spending time with Kevin Feige (MCU’s CEO) I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe. So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU.”

“Funnily enough, [“Deadpool” star] Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a ‘Deadpool’-‘Stranger Things’ crossover,” Shawn Levy said. “We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table,” the director added. This is not the first time that talks about the same have arisen.

Previously, Levy spoke about wanting to see Ryan in the fifth season of the Netflix show. Just recently, the 4th season of the show was released to high viewership and reviews. What would be the case if Reynolds actually appears in the next season?

It would be interesting to see how Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is added to the Stranger Things universe. We also know that there will be a spin-off of the Netflix series, which will help expand the STCU.

