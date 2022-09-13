Actor Tom Hanks, who plays Geppetto the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio, was praised by Pinocchio director Robert Zemeckis.

Advertisement

Talking about his experience and love for actor Hanks, Zemeckis says” “Tom Hanks is the greatest living actor in the movie business, and it’s always fun to see Tom bring a character to life. his portrayal of Geppetto is spot on, wonderful and very warm. Tom can do anything. He brought more to the role than I ever could have imagined.”

Advertisement

The live-action film Pinocchio retells the tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, with Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans.

The screenplay for ‘Pinocchio’ is by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz.

Producers Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, Robert Zemeckis and Derek Hogue are also joined by Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Jeremy Johns and Paul Weitz as the film’s executive producers.

Pinocchio is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Is “Definitely Pursuing” Gigi Hadid But The Model Doesn’t Want To Get Romantically Involved With Him?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram