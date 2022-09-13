Ever since Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with Camila Morrone, fans have been interested to know whether the actor has found himself a new lady love. When the news broke out, fans immediately took to social media to troll DiCaprio for breaking up with Camila after she turned 25.

For the unversed, people have noticed how in the past few years there has been a consistency in the age of the women Leo has dated. None of his exes has been over the age of 25. This has now become a running joke amongst his fans. So when it was speculated that he is now eyeing Gigi, who is 27, netizens wondered if it was true.

Well, as per a new report, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are “getting to know each other.” As per People, insiders have claimed that “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi” but they’re not officially “dating.” They added that the pair have “been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split [between Leo and his last girlfriend]. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

Neither Leonardo DiCaprio nor Gigi Hadid confirmed or denied these rumours. Another source added that the supermodel is just “friends” as Gigi “doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.” Hadid previously split up from her longtime boyfriend and father of her child, Zayn Malik. Their break-up came after an alleged altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

It was even claimed that the former One Direction member hit Yolanda. While talking about Gigi’s daughter, Khai, the model recently spoke about her little “genius,” and said that she is very brave.

Coming back to the point, Gigi Hadid isn’t the only new woman that Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked with. Speculations arose that he is now romancing a model, Maria Beregova.

