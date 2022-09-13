Gal Gadot wants to see a crossover between MCU and DC. She isn’t the only one though, who has hoped for this to happen. Both are two of the biggest franchises in Hollywood, which make some of the best comic book-based films ever. They have introduced fans to their favourite superheroes, be it, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man or Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Previously, Dwayne Johnson, Chloé Zhao, James Gunn, and more celebrities spoke about wanting a crossover between the two franchises. Even Marvel’s head Kevin Feige spoke about the same and said, “never say never.”

Now, Gal Gadot, who is known for her role as Wonder Woman in the DC extended universe, has spoken about wanting to cross paths with the MCU. While speaking with Access, The Red Notice actress said, “Maybe we can do something like, you know, Wonder Woman appears in the Avengers, and the Avengers appears in Wonder Woman.”

“We’ll see, I mean I’m open. I’m all about love, and I like my friends both in DC and Marvel. So, we’ll see,” Gal Gadot continued. While fans hope the crossover happens, MCU has recongised the existence of Superman in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. A few comic books have also seen the two universes cross paths.

With the advent of the multiverse theory, this also seems more plausible. Hopefully, the longtime wish of the fans comes true. When it comes to the actors, many have already been a part of both franchises. Such as Ben Affleck, who was Daredevil and Batman, Christian Bale, who played Gorr the God Butcher and the Dark Knight as well, and more.

Meanwhile, though a DC and MCU crossover may take some time, Marvel did announce new Avengers films. Could Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman be in it?

