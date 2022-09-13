Besides the Johnny Depp case, Amber Heard has been hitting the headlines over her role in Aquaman 2. Ever since the defamation trial and even way before that, people have demanded to replace Heard as Mera from the Lost Kingdom. Several petitions have been going around the same, and recently one of them garnered over 4.6 million signatures.

While many are opposed to Heard appearing in the Lost Kingdom, a few of her supporters have called it out. They have asked why no such petitions exist for other male actors like Ezra Miller, Shia LeBeouf, and more, who have been accused of sexual abuse, grooming, and other crimes.

Amid all the drama related to Amber Heard and Aquaman, a new report by Variety came in, which included what the actress’s agent, thought about the same. Jessica noted Amber didn’t gain the stardom one might have expected after taking a prominent DC role. “Typically when you have an actor in a movie as successful as that, as Aquaman was, their career totally changes…” the agent said.

The agent of Amber Heard continued, “they’re more bankable. With her, that did not happen.” Besides the Johnny Depp drama, Heard’s role as Mera in Aquaman received under-whelming reviews. But the agent also noted that it was the “bad press” around her that affected her success. This is visible even now as people started a boycott trend against the Jason Momoa sequel because of Heard.

Another report had come in that the recent delay of the Lost Kingdom was due to the reshooting of the part played by Amber Heard. For the unversed, the DC film’s release date was moved from 17th March 2023 to 25th December 2023. Though it is not the first delay that the film has seen, it is said that Warner Bros is reshooting Mera’s part with Emilia Clarke.

However, there is no confirmation about the same. Hopefully, Aquaman 2 faces no more delays. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

