Ranbir Kapoor is a talented Bollywood star who is known as much for his good looks as he is for his acting chops. RK, whose latest release Brahmastra is garnering him positive reviews as Shiva, had been part of some acclaimed films like Rockstar, Barfi!, Tamasha, Jagga Jasoos and many more. But did you know it could have also included the Hollywood film franchise Star Wars?

Well, let us tell you – Yes, it could have. Ranbir was offered – NOT reportedly, a pivotal part in the epic space-opera film franchise but he rejected it. Why did he reject it? Was he not interested in featuring in a Hollywood film? Which Indian/Bollywood film did he reject it for? Well, if you want the answer to all these questions, then scroll down for the details from the horse’s mouth!

During a 2016 conversation with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor got candid about being approached for a second lead character in Star Wars but rejecting it. As reported by India Times, the Brahmashtra actor gave a pretty legit reason for why he refused it saying, “I was asked to audition as the second lead in Star Wars a couple of years back. I have a fear of auditioning.”

Continuing further, Ranbir Kapoor said that Hollywood roles don’t generally interest him and he hopes Bollywood would make their own SW movie/franchise. The Rockstar actor, who was collaborating with director Ayan Mukerji around that time for the recently released fantasy-adventure Brahmastra said, “It’s more fear from not having that much faith in my talent. But it doesn’t interest me. What Ayan Mukherjee is making interests me more than Star Wars.”

He concluded by saying, “Let’s make our own Star Wars. Let’s not chase what’s there. That’s great but I have an opportunity here and I don’t think Ayan is less than a JJ Abrams or a George Lucas. Let me work with him and make our own Star Wars.”

Well, seeing the praises Brahmastra is receiving, we think Ranbir Kapor didn’t make a bad choice. Do you think RK should have taken the Star Wars film? Let us know in the comments below.

