From the downer of Shamshera to the high of Brahmastra, how things have changed in a matter of just few weeks for Ranbir Kapoor. Back then when the YRF film had released, Ranbir had hit a huge low since the Karan Malhotra directed period dacoit action drama had neither taken an opening nor survived past the weekend. It seemed like dark clouds were over his head since that was also the time when Brahmastra too was going through a huge share of negativity and it seemed like if this film also won’t work then it would be a major downfall for him.

All such fears are unfounded since Brahmastra has found a place for itself right at the top, hence eventually turning out to be an all-time career high for the superstar. Not just has the film comfortably gone past the 100 crores mark, it has also surpassed Sanju by a slight margin, hence turning out to be the record best for the actor. Of course, Brahmastra also has contributions coming from the south versions. Still, to reach this far is no mean feat, especially in the current times, and Ranbir Kapoor has done that twice over, and that too on a non-holiday.

This is how the Top-10 biggest openers of Ranbir Kapoor look like:

Brahmastra – 122 crores*

Sanju – 120.06 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 62.11 crores

Tamasha – 38.23 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 35.60 crores

Rockstar – 35 crores

Besharam – 34.37 crores

Barfi – 34.25 crores

Raajneeti – 34 crores

Jagga Jasoos – 33.17 crores

Interestingly, amongst the Top-3 films, Ranbir has two of his biggies with director Ayan Mukherji which pretty much establishes that this actor-director jodi is there for the keeps. With Brahmastra – Part 2: Dev already announced, one now just waits to see how many years would it take for their next outing to eventually materialize and hit the screens.

*Estimates, Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

