The biggest success story so far of 2022 is KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi]. The film comfortably went past the 400 crores mark in its lifetime but before that the foundation was laid in the opening weekend itself when it had netted a huge 143.64 crores. After that almost five months went by and except for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, no film could manage this much collections even in its lifetime, leave aside the opening weekend. It seemed like the record would stay on to be intact for many more months to come and something truly remarkable would have to challenge it. Can that be Brahmastra?

Well, Brahmastra too has not quite gone past this weekend number but it has at least managed to be the second best, what with 122 crores* coming in. It opened quite huge and then went on to score superbly on Saturday and Sunday as well. As a result, it has turned out to be the biggest weekend opener for a Bollywood film in 2022. The fact that it has been almost impossible for Bollywood films or even south films to score so well in 2022 can well be gauged by the fact that the next best is RRR [Hindi] which is followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

This is how the biggest weekend openers of 2022 look like:

KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 143.64 crores

Brahmastra – 122 crores*

RRR [Hindi] – 75.57 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 55.96 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 39.4 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 39.12 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo – 36.93 crores

Bachchan Pandey – 36.17 crores

Shamshera – 31.75 crores

Laal Singh Chaddha – 27.96 crores

There are a few big films coming in the remainder of the year though it has to be seen that which of those would score even half of Brahmastra numbers in the opening weekend. Even if that ends up happening for four or five films before close of year, it would be a reason to rejoice for one and all.

*Estimates, Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

