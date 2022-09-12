Brahmastra Box Office Day 3: Enjoys A Mind-Blowing Opening Weekend, Quashes All Debates & Negativity

122 crores* – That’s how much Brahmastra has collected in its opening weekend. Yes, you read it right. The film has done exceedingly well across the country from North to South, West to East. It has been doing well in A, B as well as C centers. Whether it’s single screens or multiplex screens, houseful signs were seen at various properties right through the weekend. Yes, the occupancy is far better at IMAX (almost 100%) and the 3D screen, while comparatively at the 2D screens it is low, which is understandable, considering the visual extravaganza it is.

Advertisement

The feat has been accomplished since the film turned out to be the only Bollywood film in history to have registered two days of over 40 crores each. It was done yesterday and the feat has been repeated on Sunday as well. This, when there were so many debates around how the end product put together by Ayan Mukherji would turn out to be, would the wait indeed be worth it, is there any chance that the huge budget allocated to the film would be take care of, and last but not the least, whether all the loose talks on social media would eventually threaten it.

Advertisement

Well, as can be seen, yet again it has been proven that audiences have a mind of their own and the chatter that happens on the social media can’t really be taken seriously. Especially when it comes to agenda related conversations, which unfortunately has been the case for the last couple of years especially, it was all just for the amusement and entertainment purpose by the mischief mongers but with no real substance. While serious industry insiders, critics and trade experts stayed away from such loose talks, a few vulnerable ones got impacted.

Thankfully though, there should be no signs of worry from here on since Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra has already collected 42 crores on Sunday and now all eyes are on how Monday sustain. Anything in the range of 22-25 crores would be quite good for the film and that kind of sustained numbers right through the weekdays would help it enter the 200 Crore Club in a jiffy.

*Estimates, Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Brahmastra: Director Ayan Mukerji Opens Up About Changing Indian Cinema With His Envision, Says “Grew Up Listening To The Stories Of Indian History And Mythology”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram