Ever since Brahmastra has hit the big screens, it is on the spree of breaking ever single record at the box office. The Ayan Mukerji directorial may have received mixed responses from critic and audiences, it has set the ticket windows on fire, quite literally. While a section of critics have been lauding the film, others are bashing it left right and centre. And the classic case is the recent where one of the famous trade analysts has become a talk of the town for its Brahmastra review.

Advertisement

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and also features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo.

Advertisement

Recently, many critics on social media stood up against the practice of posting negative reviews even before the first show was ended. The silence of posting box office numbers when such trade analysts have been the first ones to report also created a heated topic of discussion among many. Now amid all this, Shahid Kapoor’s old Twitter post has resurfaced on the web all over again.

The Tweet, which Shahid Kapoor posted on 26 Sept 2011, read “So all those trying so hard to screw Mausam can go screw themselves. Waise bhi aaj kal kuch logon ke adarsh bur tarah gir chuke hai.”

Shahid Kapoor’s Mausam was released in 2011 and also featured Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. The plot revolves around an Indian Air Force officer falling in love with a Kashmiri woman, Aayat.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has crossed the 100 crore mark in its worldwide collection and is inching closer to the 150 crore mark. At the domestic box office, Ranbir Kapoor starrer earned around 41 crore on day 2 while minting around 37 crore on opening day.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial has faced boycott and social media criticism among many other things before its release. Earlier, the leading cast Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were stopped from entering the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

Must Read: Brahmastra Costing 800 Crore Loss To PVR Rubbished As Completely ‘Negative & False’, PVR CEO Says Its BO Is “Higher Than Many Recent Blockbusters”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram