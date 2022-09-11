Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a jab at the Karan Johar co-produced, Ayan Mukerji-directed Bramashtra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and more, some reports doing social media rounds claim that the film’s collection figures are 60-70% fake. Now the Queen actress has reacted.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Karan revealed on social media that the fantasy adventure film opened a worldwide gross collection of ₹75 crore. However, some claim these box office figures are highly manipulated and now KJo’s arch-nemesis has reacted to it. Read on.

Advertisement

A while ago, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and posted how she feels hearing about the box office numbers of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer. She shared filmmaker-writer Eray Mridula Cather’s tweet about the ‘manipulated figures’ of the Brahmastra which read, “So, few trade analysts are not giving #Brahmastra BO figures, as they’re completely manipulated. The ones who’re going gaga with fake BO figures are heftily paid.”

The tweet further read, “This manipulation is possibly India’s biggest so far, over 60-70percent fake figures. It’s not just ego, it’s coke-ego!” Reacting to the tweets about Brahmastra’s ‘manipulated numbers’ Kangana Ranaut wrote in her story, “Wow, that’s a new low… 70 percent.”

Upon Brahmastra’s release, Kangana Ranaut came down heavily on all those related to the film. Slamming them for wasting resources she had posted on her Insta story, “This is what happens when you try to sell a lie, @karanjohar in every show forces people to call @aliabhatt and Ranbir best actors and @ayan_mukerji a genius…slowly he started to believe this lie…what else explains the 600 crore budget of this film to a director who never made a good enough film in his life…” She also wrote, “Everyone who called @ayan_mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately.”

Have you caught Brahmastra in theatres yet? What do you think of it, let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: KRK Returns On Twitter Post Jail & Says “Back For My Vengeance”, Netizens React “Late Padhare, Brahmastra Is Already Hit”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram