On September 9, Bollywood’s most anticipated film Brahmastra finally hit the screens. The film has opened to mixed reactions. Before making it to the theatres, the film crossed many obstacles including boycotts, protests and social media criticism. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut, who never leaves a chance to make headlines owing to her outspoken nature, has launched a fresh attack on the film.

Taking to her Insta, the Manikarnika actress posted a series of stories, bashing the film, its star cast – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and makers- Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji.

Last evening, Kangana Ranaut slammed Brahmastra and its makers left, right and centre. In her stories, the actress claimed that director Ayan Mukerji burnt ‘600 crores to ashes’ and even tried to hurt religious sentiments. She also claims that the makers changed the film’s name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute, because of Baahubali’s success.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Everyone who called @ayan mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… he took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 AD’s and burnt 600 crores to ashes… Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute, because of Baahubali success… Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it’s not manipulation but a well thought of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din…,”

“People like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone’s s*x life than in his films scripts, he self admittedly buys reviews, stars and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave… all turned Pujaris suddenly and begged south actors, writers and directors to promote their film… they will do everything but not hire competent writer, director, actors and other talent… why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra,” Kangana Ranaut wrote in another long story.

Later, reacting to the report of 800 crore loss to theatre chain of PVR and Inox, the actress called it groupism. “Their grupism is coming to bite them now… wedding to baby PR, controlled the media, jailed KRK bought reviews, bought tickets… they can do everything dishonest but can’t make a good honest film.” Check out her Insta stories below:

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has broken every record at the box office with its collections. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Tejas, Tiku Weds Sheru and Emergency.

