Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead released today in cinemas after five long years of wait. The film is expected to bring the audience to theatres thereby reviving the box office which was ravaged by previous Bollywood releases.

Back-to-back Bollywood releases like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Liger, and Dhaakad turned out to be huge disasters at the box office. Several experts claimed that Ayan Mukherji’s film will fare well at the ticket windows. However, the latest report paints a different story.

As per the Business Insider report, Brahmastra is taking down investors of PVR and Inox with itself. The early reviews which are floating on the internet seem to be affecting the film business at the box office. It is said that the business prospects of the film are getting affected as the theatre chains are bearing huge losses.

The report claims that India’s largest theatre chains PVR and Inox have cumulatively lost over ₹800 crores in market capitalization today. This comes at a time when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer opened to mixed reviews. While some critics and audiences hailed the film for VFX, some claimed that the film has disappointed them.

Should Brahmastra be declared a flop at the box office, experts claim that it could potentially derail the Hindi movie industry’s hopes of a revival as South films like RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, KGF Chapter 2, and Karthikeya 2 have turned out to be huge blockbusters raking in big moolah.

However, now how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fares at the box office only time can tell. The film, which is made on the budget of Rs 410 crore, has some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Tollywood star Nagarjuna, and even Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.

