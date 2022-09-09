Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead is one of the most much-awaited films ever since it was announced in 2014. The high-octane action-adventure flick was finally released today after waiting for almost 5 years. Fan frenzy around the film is much like ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, ‘RRR’, and ‘Pushpa’ when these films were released earlier this year.

Advertisement

The buzz around the RK film did not die down even after the call for a boycott on Twitter. In fact, the film managed to attract a decent amount of loyal audience. The film sold around 3 Lakh Tickets in advance bookings and it has sprung quite a surprise throughout the country.

Advertisement

In West Bengal too the fan frenzy is indeed making the distributors excited about Brahmastra‘s business. As per ETimes report, the screen count has also surpassed the numbers even ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ managed to get. The final show count for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is 560 in West Bengal while Rocking star Yash’s film only managed to get 552 opening shows.

Ayan Mukherji’s film also left behind ‘RRR’ in this regard as well. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus had 547 opening shows, whereas Pushpa: The Rise had an opening screen count of 540. Moreover, positive reviews from critics and the audience goes on to show that the film is here to stay for business.’

Brahmastra is said to revive the box office for Bollywood.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji’s film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in the lead. The film has been released in the theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Made on a huge budget of almost 450 crores, ‘Brahmastra’ promises a fresh genre for the Hindi film industry with some never-seen-before visual effects in store.

Must Read: When Karan Johar Revealed Casual S*x Is Something He Won’t Do & Would Marry Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Heartbeat, Said “I’m Unders*xed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram