Ranbir Kapoor’s magnum opus, Brahmastra is out in theatres and it has recorded an excellent start so far at the box office. With favourable reviews coming in, the film is already aiming for a big day 2, even before the first is about to end. Let’s see how it is faring in advance bookings.

After being in the making for around 10 years, Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious film is finally here for the audiences. As expected and witnessed from day 1 advance booking trends, the film has taken a huge start all across the country. It’s the most expensive Bollywood film and for such a biggie, it’s very important to take the full benefit of opening weekend. And this film is very much heading in the same direction.

Speaking about the advance booking for tomorrow i.e. day 2, the signs for Brahmastra are very encouraging as the film has crossed 10 crores gross and over 3 lakh tickets are already sold. If we talk about the Hindi version alone, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer has earned around 7.70 crores gross till now. As there’s still a lot of time left, the Hindi version alone is expected to go beyond 10 crores. And overall, a figure near 15 crores gross is expected.

Spot bookings for Brahmastra have been good too and given the hype, the film will be able to make most of its weekend. There are chances that 100 crores’ weekend might come. Let’s see what happens.

Meanwhile, the film is released on 8913 screens across the globe which is the widest ever release for Bollywood. In India alone, the screen count is above 5000.

