Spider-Man: No Way Home has been re-released in the theatres with an extended cut. It is titled, The More Fun Stuff Version and opened to a record-breaking number. When the Tom Holland starrer was released, it had a thunderous opening and a marvelous growth after that. It soared past several box office records created by other Hollywood biggies.

Currently, the third standalone movie on the Wall Crawler is at the 6th position in the list of highest-grossing films worldwide. Meanwhile, it rests at the 3rd place in the top grossing domestically (North America). The only other post-pandemic movie that has given competition to the MCU flick is Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun Maverick.

As per Box Office Mojo, during the Labor Day weekend, it seemed like Spider-Man: No Way Home’s re-release was topping the chart, but in the end, it was Top Gun Maverick, with its $7.9 million earnings, that did. The Zendaya starrer ended with a $6.5 million collection domestically. However, this did break one record amid the MCU itself.

No Way Home extended cut’s opening weekend with the highest numbers seen in the history of the franchise. Many Marvel films have been re-released, but none made as much as this did. Spider-Man 3 surpassed Avengers: Endgame’s $5.5 million collection, Far From Home’s $4 million, Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s $405k earnings, and Morbius’ $310k.

When it came to the review of the extended cut, fans who flocked to the theatres to watch it, were left with mixed feelings. Some were happy with the lengthier dialogue scenes and a new end-credits scene. But others said that the new cut is “depressing” for Peter Parker.

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have speculated if Tom Holland will return for a fourth standalone flick. Till now, no updates have been made on the same but we hope it does happen.

