Tom Cruise happens to be one of the biggest superstars across the globe. His league is unmatched and there’s nobody like him in the business really. He has done some of the finest Hollywood films and is a global superstar for a reason. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when he opened up on doing a Hindi film and how he loves Bollywood. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Not a lot of people would know this but Cruise is actually a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan. Yes, that’s correct. It was actually 2011 and the actor was promoting Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and happened to come to India for the same. Around the same time, Players was also released which starred Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Sonam Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles and the film was an adaptation of ‘Italian Job’.

Tom Cruise had come to India for the screening of his upcoming film back then and spoke to the media at length for two hours. Talking about Bollywood, he said, “I love watching Hindi movies. There are many Hindi movies that come out every year but I do watch a few of them. (If offered a Bollywood film) I would never say no. I would love to do it.”

Tom Cruise later met the actors of Players and posed with them. His film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol also had a Bollywood actor’s cameo in it and can you guess who it was? It was none other than Anil Kapoor.

Kapoor also hosted an exclusive party for the MI actor at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai with 150-odd guests in attendance including Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta and Sonam Kapoor, directors Shekhar Kapur, Farhan Akhtar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty to name a few, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Later, Preity Zinta tweeted, “What a gracious host Anil is & OMG! Tom used to be my heart throb in Top Gun!” While Shekhar Kapoor tweeted, “Tom Cruise asked me why I was not making Mr India 2? A set up by Anil Kapoor I am sure.”

What are your thoughts on Tom Cruise talking about making a Bollywood debut? It’s better late than never.

